10 years ago

August 14, 2009 -- Leech Lake Tribal Judge B.J. Jones has granted an injunction hearing by Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe members seeking to revoke the permit for Enbridge Energy Partners to expand pipelines on Leech Lake tribal land. Four Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe members filed a civil action in Leech Lake Tribal Court to stop the construction.

25 years ago

August 14, 1994 --The first time 14-year-old Diana Robinson rode a horse, she refused to sit up in the saddle, but Mounted With Wings volunteers considered it a milestone. After four riding sessions, Robinson of Bemidji, who has lived with spina bifida since childbirth and is paralyzed below the waist, confidently sat up as she grasped the reins.

50 years ago

August 14, 1969 -- The Bemidji City Planning Commission approved to vacate 23rd Street between Norton and Delton avenues for the Hustad Shopping Center. Carl Dale, city planner for Bemidji, stated the “proposed shopping center should not interfere with renewal efforts, but rather, should be an asset to total renewal efforts.”

100 years ago

August 14, 1919 -- The Minnesota Light & Power Company started a campaign yesterday, that of wiring homes of the city and introducing electrical apparatus in the homes to be used in household duties. John M. Culver, assigned to Bemidji for 30 days, closed contracts for wiring ten houses, sold a Thor electric washing machine, and sold five electric irons on his first day.