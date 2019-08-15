BEMIDJI -- St. Philip’s Church will host an end of summer block party from 4 to 10 p.m. on

Saturday, Aug. 24. St. Philip’s is located at 702 Beltrami Ave. NW.

The Kids’ Carnival, bake sale and silent auction will conclude at 7:30 p.m. The event is open to everyone.

The event will replace the parish’s annual Fall Festival. Many things will be familiar -- the Kids’ Carnival, inflatables, 50/50 Raffle, Culver’s custard, Papa Murphy’s pizza, Knights of Columbus footlong hotdogs, silent auction, bake sale, and some new things, a release said. There will be live entertainment from local band Empty Cooler, as well as a beer tent, cornhole tournament, small children’s area, and lawn games. In addition, The Clothing Depot will be open, a release said.

Admission is free, activity, food and beer tickets will be sold at the event. Bake sale items can be purchased and silent auction bids will be accepted until 7:30 p.m. Follow @stphilipsBJI on Facebook or visit https://stphilipsbemidji.org to learn more. Or call Maryhelen Chadwick at (218) 444-4262 for more information. Proceeds will support education, community outreach, service, and religious formation programs at St. Philip’s.