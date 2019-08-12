BEMIDJI -- The Northland Civil Air Patrol Squadron will hold an open house from 6 to 8 p.m., with a Police Canine Unit demonstration at 7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Bemidji Regional Airport, 4503 Hangar Drive NW.

Anyone interested in aviation, youth leadership, search and rescue or service to our country is welcome to attend. Civil Air Patrol is open to anyone 12 years and older.

The open house will be an informative introduction to the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Attendees can meet the squadron members and hear first-hand what it's like to be a cadet or senior member. Enjoy hot dogs while learning about the incredible opportunities available, including leadership development, flying, search and rescue, drug prevention, aerospace education, aviation, STEM and more, a release said.