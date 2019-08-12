BEMIDJI -- To celebrate reaching a fundraising milestone, the Paul Bunyan Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold a banquet at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

The chapter said it has hit the $1 million dollar amount in fundraising in the chapter’s 25-year history. Their mission is to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritages, a release said. Since 1990, the chapter and its partners completed 199 conservation and hunting outreach projects with a combined value of more than $5.7 million that protected and enhanced 66,523 acres of habitat and opened or improved public access to 943 acres, a release said.

For questions, call Bill Schroeder at (218) 766-7567 or April Coleman at (218) 556-7004.