BEMIDJI -- Here is a look at some upcoming programs taking place at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE.
- 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 15: The Story Tree: Young nature explorers are invited each Thursday to The Story Tree preschool program. Participants will discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games and short walks. They will also have time to play in the new Nature Playscape. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for early learners. This is a series, so each program will have a different nature topic. This week’s story will be “Owl Babies” by Martin Waddell. Participants will meet at the “Story Tree” next to the playground (look for The Story Tree sign). If the weather is not cooperative, the group will meet in the visitor center. Parents must attend the program with their children.
- 8:30 a.m. to noon, Friday, Aug. 16: Kids Fishing Friday: Join the park naturalists and venture out on the pontoon in search of fish. The fishing group is limited to nine anglers ages 8-15. Sign up at the park office or call (218) 308-2300. Check in at the park office at least 15 minutes prior to departure; program starts at the Fish Cleaning Shelter. Non-resident youth need to have a youth fishing license.
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16: Bog Discovery: Roving Bog Walk, explore the peaceful bog along the Bog Boardwalk and listen to birds chirping, watch dragonflies floating and maybe even get to see a loon on Big Bog Lake. This is a self-guided program. The park naturalist will be walking along the boardwalk to answer any questions. Bring sturdy shoes for walking and water. Insect repellent and tick protection are recommended.
2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16: Storytime: The Caterpillar and the Polliwog. Meet at the outdoor playground classroom for a story and craft. The story for this event will be "The Caterpillar and the Polliwog."
7 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16: Theater Under the Pines: “Mother Knows Best.” Bemidji Community Theater and the park present the children’s play, "Mother Knows Best," by Geff Moyer. Little Miss Muffet wants something besides curds and whey to eat, Mary's being very contrary, Tom the Piper's son shows up with his stolen pig, and everyone else is peeved about something. What can Mother do? Local children ages 8-14 bring the story to life; directed by Melissa Quinn. The play will be held at the amphitheater. The show will run about 30 minutes and is appropriate for all ages. There will be a meet and greet with the cast after the show. No tickets are needed but a free-will donation is recommended.
- 7 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17: Theater Under the Pines: “Mother Knows Best” play by Bemidji Community Theater.
- 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18: Music Under the Pines: No Rest for the Pickers, a new, up-and-coming group of talented musicians featuring an eclectic repertoire of bluegrass, Cajun, blues, old-time and American folk music. This mixed-ages ensemble will delight their audiences with fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin and stand-up bass, a release said.