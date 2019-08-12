7 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16: Theater Under the Pines: “Mother Knows Best.” Bemidji Community Theater and the park present the children’s play, "Mother Knows Best," by Geff Moyer. Little Miss Muffet wants something besides curds and whey to eat, Mary's being very contrary, Tom the Piper's son shows up with his stolen pig, and everyone else is peeved about something. What can Mother do? Local children ages 8-14 bring the story to life; directed by Melissa Quinn. The play will be held at the amphitheater. The show will run about 30 minutes and is appropriate for all ages. There will be a meet and greet with the cast after the show. No tickets are needed but a free-will donation is recommended.