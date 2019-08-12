CASS LAKE, Minn. — Cass Lake was the center of the taco world on Saturday.

Weighing 350 pounds and measuring 8 feet in diameter, an Indian taco made in Cass Lake set a world record over the weekend — and hundreds of people got to taste it.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s new Cedar Lakes Casino-Hotel set the Guinness world record Saturday, Aug. 10, for the largest fry bread taco as part of its grand opening celebration. Official Mike Marcotte announced that the fry bread, which weighed 150.2 pounds without toppings, set the record, according to a news release. The chili, lettuce and cheese toppings added another 200 pounds to the scale.

The more than 500 people in attendance split the fry bread taco, which has traditionally been a staple at Indigenous powwows across the country.

The specialty is like fried dough, fluffy and soft. It was born in the late 1800s from government rations of flour, lard, salt and baking powder, according to Indian Country today. The toppings came about later.

For the record-setting fry bread, Bruce and Jeff Baird, owners of Cass Metal Craft in Cass Lake, provided the cooker. Tana Robinson created the recipe, and chef William Erickson organized the event.

He said "it took a lot of teamwork and community effort to pull this feat off."If you missed out on a share of the taco, the casino and tribe are already making plans to break the record again at the anniversary next year.