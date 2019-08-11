BEMIDJI -- Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging will provide one-on-one assistance with Medicare plans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Sanford Family Medicine Walk-In Clinic west entrance, 1611 Anne St.

Senior LinkAge Line staff will provide a complete overview of Medicare, including what is covered under Parts A and B, enrollment guidelines, Minnesota options, Advantage plans (Part C), and Medicare prescription drug coverage (Part D). Additional information is provided for eligibility, how and when to enroll, drug plan costs, choosing a drug plan, prescription assistance programs and fighting Medicare fraud.

Senior LinkAge Line is the State Health Insurance Assistance for Minnesota as designated by the Centers for Medicare Services.

For more information and to pre-register, contact the Senior LinkAge Line at (800) 333-2433.