The 2019 Backwoods Bash is nearly here and there’s something for everyone in the works — all you have to do is join in. A lot of work and planning has gone into the 15th annual Blackduck event, with activities old and new.

The event will kick off on Friday, Aug. 16 with Choice Therapy’s Backwoods Bash Kickoff Celebration and Block Party from 4-10 p.m. on the Choice Therapy lawn at 50 Margaret Ave. There will be free food, music and fun with food from 4-7 and the block party from 4-10 including a beer garden and music provided by Digital Jake.

Saturday’s events begin with the Dash for Cash 5K. Registration is at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9. From 8:30-10 there are Pancakes in the Park with proceeds to benefit the Blackduck Trap Shooting Team. At 9 a.m. the Bloody Mary Bar at the Beer Garden opens.

The Grand Parade begins at 12 noon with Grand Marshall Chan Moon, lots of floats and the Grand Parade Prince and Princess. From 1-5 there are family activities at the Wayside Rest with bounce houses, water wars, a rock climbing wall, dunk tank, mechanical bull, food vendors and more. From 12:30-2:30 there will be two two-hour Nature Connection Shows by the Blackduck Community Library.

The Pie-Eating Contest begins at 1:30 with a Bean Bag Tournament for age 15+ at 2 and BINGO beginning in the Beer Garden at 2 as well. The Tug-of-War Challenge (new this year) is at 3.

The Judy and Shannasey Talent and Variety Show is on stage at Blackduck High School beginning at 6:30 p.m. with all proceeds to benefit Blackduck School’s Music and Performing Arts. At 8 p.m., it’s back to The Pond until midnight for live music by the Acoust Hicks.

Registration for the Grand Parade

The Backwoods Bash invites your business or organization to be in the Backwoods Bash Parade that will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17 beginning at 12 noon. There is no entry fee for businesses or organizations. The parade is a celebration of the Blackduck Backwoods Bash and this is your chance to showcase your organization or business.

We strongly encourage decorating your float or vehicle with a theme to make it fun for the crowd to watch. Make your float original so people will remember it. Divisions of floats include local and visiting non-profit organizations, local and visiting commercial and non-commercial entries, church groups, school groups, individuals, local and visiting festivals and fairs, military, political candidates and elected officials, and car and truck clubs. If you have questions regarding the parade, email backwoodsbashparade@gmail.com or call Heidi at 218-368-2182 or Jake at 218-239-0166.

New this year: Tug of War Challenge

This year’s Backwoods Bash will feature the first “Backwoods Bash Tug-of-War Challenge.” Businesses and organizations are invited to put a team together and join in the fun. Teams can consist of six to eight members including men, women, and children — but the committee asks that you limit the inclusion of children to those over the age of 12. Consider being creative in team names and costumes or uniforms. There is no cost to enter a team. The event will take place at the Wayside Rest in the grassy area south of the pavilion at 3 p.m. on Aug. 17. Pre-register by email, text, or phone call for organization and planning purposes. Then have someone on your team stop by the information both on the day of the bash to register your team. Contact for the tug-of-war is naydacheney@hotmail.com or call/text 218-239-0640.

Registration details

To register as a vendor, contact Brooke Lien at 218-556-5683.

To register for the Backwoods Bash Dash for Cash, contact Sarah Ruffin at backwoodsbashdash@gmail.com. The top male and female adults win $75 cash. The top male and female youth (12-under) win $50 cash. There are also cash prizes determined at random for other finishers.

To register for the Pie Eating Contest, contact Meghan Lien at meghanlien@hotmail.com.

To register for the Bean Bag Tournament, contact Meghan Klein at 218-368-5036.

To register for the Talent and Variety Show, contact Mary Larsen at 218-766-9931.

For general Information, contact Heidi Landis at 218-835-5610 or 218-368-2182.

More on Sunday

The fun continues on Sunday, Aug. 18with the Drakes Scramble at the Blackduck Golf Course to support Blackduck High School Activities and Sports. All of these activities are made possible through the hard work and dedication of the Backwoods Bash Committee and by the generous support of local and area businesses.