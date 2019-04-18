Contra Dance musician and caller workshops

The musicians workshop offers an opportunity for local musicians (fiddle, guitar, mandolin, bass, piano, etc.), to learn from, and play with, the O’Neil Family Band from East Grand Forks. Live music is key to contra dancing, which can easily incorporate traditional reels and jigs. Attendees will learn about Contra Dance music and expand their skills and abilities to include playing for dancers. Musicians who participate are also encouraged to play with the band for a few sets during that evening’s contra dance, as well as experiencing the dance itself.

Contra dancers who are interested in learning to call contra dances are invited to an afternoon workshop to work with Bemidji caller Wendy Greenberg. She'll go over the basics of teaching and calling contra dances and give attendees a chance to try it out in a low key way with the musicians in the musicians' workshop at the same time. No calling experience necessary.

There is no cost for attending. Pre-registration is encouraged. Contact, bassoons@paulbunyan.net for more information and to register.