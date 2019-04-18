Crime report for April 17

Warrant

10:26 a.m. A 45-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman were arrested on warrants in the 1200 block of Averi Circle NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

DWI

12:57 a.m. A 63-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Theft

2:06 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested for theft in the 2600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Warrants

9:56 a.m. A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Beltrami Ave. SW.