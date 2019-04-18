Bemidji man wins $100,000 lottery prize

Lueck bought the winning ticket at the Holiday Stationstore at 414 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

Lueck said he rarely plays the lottery and when uncovered the win, ""I didn't believe it was true. I never thought I would see that amount."

Lueck claimed the prize Wednesday, April 17.

Since 1990, the state lottery has generated more than $3 billion for programs that impact the lives of Minnesotans, the release said, through the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, Game and Fish Fund and the Natural Resources Fund. Another $1.8 billion has helped fund state programs, including education, public safety and health and human services, the release said.