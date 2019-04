FOSSTON -- The public is invited to come and meet the artists whose work is currently on display in the Sorenson Gallery, Audrey Siverson and Abigail Anderson. Come over to the Sorenson Gallery, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, located in the Fosston Public Library, 403 N Foss Ave., to view their art, enjoy some refreshments and chat with the artists.