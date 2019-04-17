Crime report for April 16
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Animals
10:13 p.m. A deputy took a report of dead waterfowl dumped on a property in the area of Movil Lake Road NE and Bakkum Road.
Disturbance
10:33 a.m. Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Centerline Road NW near Solway.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Revocation
5:54 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive for driving after revocation.
Trespassing
3:46 p.m. A 34-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of America Ave. NW for repeated trespassing.