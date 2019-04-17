Crime report for April 16

Disturbance

10:33 a.m. Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Centerline Road NW near Solway.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Revocation

5:54 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive for driving after revocation.

Trespassing

3:46 p.m. A 34-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of America Ave. NW for repeated trespassing.