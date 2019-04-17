Search
    Crime report for April 16

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 1:12 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Animals

    10:13 p.m. A deputy took a report of dead waterfowl dumped on a property in the area of Movil Lake Road NE and Bakkum Road.

    Disturbance

    10:33 a.m. Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Centerline Road NW near Solway.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Revocation

    5:54 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive for driving after revocation.

    Trespassing

    3:46 p.m. A 34-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of America Ave. NW for repeated trespassing.

