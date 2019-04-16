Crime report for April 12-15

7:57 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was arrested in the 8700 block of Country Club Road NE on multiple charges, including assault, domestic assault, and obstructing the legal process.

4:44 a.m. Saturday, A 26-year-old woman was arrested in the 5700 block of Bemidji Ave. N for domestic assault by strangulation.

DWI

3:45 a.m. Sunday, a 49-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI and drug possession in the 4400 block of Washington Ave. S.

11:35 p.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old woman was arrested in Kelliher for a DWI and interfering with a 911 call.

10:26 p.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Scribner Road NW and Highway 2.

5:25 p.m. Saturday, a 71-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 5200 block of Old Long Lake Road NW.

6:46 p.m. Friday, a 47-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

4:03 p.m. Friday, a 24-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 1700 block of Anne St. NW.

Drugs

2:37 p.m. Monday, a 39-year-old woman was arrested in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW for drug possession.

1:49 a.m. Monday, a 32-year-old woman was arrested near the intersection of Highway 2 SE and Paul Bunyan Drive for drug possession, possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, and multiple warrants. A 29-year-old man also was arrested at the time on a warrant.

Burglary

2:58 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Schroeder Road SW on multiple charges, including fleeing an officer, tampering with a vehicle, possessing burglary tools and drug possession.

Interference

11:02 p.m.Saturday, a 69-year-old man was arrested in the 1300 block of Leprechaun Drive NW for interfering with a 911 call.

Animals

1:33 a.m. Sunday, a state trooper received a dog bite while assisting with a domestic violence incident.

Violations

12:23 a.m. Friday, a 48-year-old man was arrested in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW for a probation violation.

Warrant

10:08 a.m. Monday, a 38-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Archery Road NW.

4:27 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Blackduck.

9:30 a.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants in Kelliher.

7:50 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old woman was arrested on Chokecherry Drive NE for a warrant and fleeing an officer. A 26-year-old man was also arrested at the time for a probation violation.

7:39 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old woman was arrested near the intersection of Grange Road NW and Coyote Road on multiple charges, including a warrant, drug possession, giving an officer a false name, and theft.

5:13 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

4:45 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

DWI

9:42 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old woman was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive for multiple charges, including a DWI, theft, and driving after revocation.

2:17 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 1000 block of Washington Ave. S.

8:56 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 400 block of Bemidji Ave. N.

10:37 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

3:17 a.m. Friday, a 31-year-old woman was arrested in the 200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S for a DWI and drug possession. A 28-year-old man also was arrested at the time for drug possession.

Pursuit

4:46 p.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive for fleeing an officer, a DWI, and drug possession. A 19-year-old woman also was arrested at the time on the charges of theft, a warrant, giving an officer false information, and drug possession.

Warrants

6:10 p.m. Monday, a 34-year-old man was arrested in the 2600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for a warrant.

2:01 p.m. Monday, a 36-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 1700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

12:46 p.m. Monday, a 32-year-old man was arrested on an out-of-county warrant in the 3000 block of Birchmont Drive NE.

3:13 p.m. Sunday, a juvenile was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for a warrant.

4:23 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

3:57 p.m. Saturday, a 54-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

3:26 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman was arrested on multiple warrants in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

2:56 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Fire

5:15 a.m. Sunday, an officer responded to a fire alarm in the 200 block of Third St. NW. The alarm was caused by a burned pizza.

Juveniles

4:05 p.m. Saturday, an officer responded to a report of two juveniles throwing snowballs off the 15th Street overpass.

Disorderly Conduct

3:41 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was arrested in the 1000 block of 30th St. NW for urinating in public.

9:19 p.m. Monday, a 29-year-old woman was arrested in the 2800 block of Pine Ridge Ave. NW for disorderly conduct and fleeing an officer.

Violations

3:29 p.m. Monday, a 46-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW for violating a protection order.

10:57 a.m. Monday, a 39-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Beltrami Ave. SW for a probation violation.