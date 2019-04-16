NELL to hold ‘Little Minnesota and WWII’

The program will be on “Little Minnesota in World War II: The Stories Behind 140 Fallen Heroes from Minnesota’s Littlest Towns During World War II.” Jill Johnson and Deane Johnson, have compiled a book about 140 soldiers who served from small towns in Minnesota and will share many of their stories during this program. From John Emery (who died on Dec. 7, 1941, on board the USS Arizona) to Herman Thelander (who was lost in the Bermuda Triangle, a mystery unsolved to this day). Several of the soldiers were awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the Distinguished Flying Cross, Silver Star, or Bronze Star. All received the award no one wanted: the Purple Heart.