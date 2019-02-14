The annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Peoples March is scheduled for Valentine's Day morning in a host of North American cities, including Bemidji. Marchers here are set to head along Bemidji Avenue from the Northwest Indian Community Development Center to the Beaux Arts Ballroom at Bemidji State University for prayers, honor songs and a jingle dress healing dance.

Across the continent, Indigenous women and girls are disproportionately targeted for violence. Minnesota, according to a report by the Urban Indian Health Institute, has the ninth-most "MMIWG" cases—and that study only looked at larger population centers such as the Twin Cities and Duluth. (The abbreviation is often elongated to "MMIWGP" to include Indigenous people more broadly.)

And according to the U.S. Department of Justice, one in three Native women reports having been raped in her lifetime.

"Someone knows someone," said Natasha Kingbird, one of several Bemidji march organizers and the women's re-entry coordinator at the development center.

"I think you'd be hard-pressed to find any indigenous family who has not been touched by this in some way," said Simone Senogles, a co-director at the Bemidji-based Indigenous Environmental Network, who is also organizing the march.

Thursday's march isn't the only effort to draw attention to the problem. A bill in the Minnesota Legislature would establish a task force to examine the systemic causes of the violence against Indigenous women, ways to collect data on it, plus how to prevent it and lessen the damage it causes.

Other states, such as North Dakota, have similar measures in the works, and federal lawmakers are once again pushing "Savanna's Act" in Congress, which would push for better coordination between law enforcement agencies and would require the federal government to standardize the way it reports and responds to the murders or disappearances of American Indians. The act is named after Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a 22-year-old Indigenous woman who was brutally murdered in Fargo in August 2017.

Organizers for the Bemidji march urge attendees to wear red, a color that's come to symbolize their cause.

If you go:

What: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and People "solidarity walk."

When: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14; marchers can arrive as early as 9:30 a.m.

Where: Northwest Indian Community Development Center, 1819 Bemidji Ave. N, to Bemidji State University.