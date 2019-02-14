Embracing a new era: Bemidji food shelf looks to the future

According to Food Shelf Director Mary Mitchell, the new board of directors format was created over a two-year process.

"We have recently done a restructure of our board, so we will be thanking our outgoing board for their service at the meeting, since some of them have served more than 20 years. Then we'll be welcoming the new board," Mitchell said. "We're going from a 24 person board to 11. We made the decision to increase efficiency."

Mitchell said the previous board structure, set up in 1985, included a representative from member churches involved with the food shelf, with about 17 in total. While the numbers of church representatives on the board will be reduced, though, they will still be involved moving forward.

"Those previous board members are moving to the Council of Churches," Mitchell said. "They'll still be organizing volunteers at their own church, and they'll send a representative to the food shelf board."

In addition to the board's changing of the guard, Mitchell said Thursday's meeting will give food shelf staff an opportunity to tout accomplishments from the past year.

"One thing we did was create the new volunteer coordinator position," Mitchell said. "We've also upgraded our lighting systems to all LEDs in 2018. That was really good for us, it has saved us some money so far. Not a huge amount, but there are still savings."

While there were changes taking place for the nonprofit, the number of people coming through the door remained relatively consistent from the year before. In 2018, 2,893 families received more than 791,000 pounds of food, with 11,234 visits to the food shelf recorded.

In 2017, the food shelf had 2,924 households receive 857,903 pounds of food with 11,282 visits. In both years, Mitchell said, 70 percent of those families visit one-to-four times per year.

Once Thursday's meeting is finished, Mitchell said the shelf's attention will go toward its March Food Share drive, which starts at the end of the month. Described by Mitchell as the biggest campaign of the year, the drive will start Feb. 26 and run through April 7. The goal, Mitchell said, is to raise money for the summer months, when the shelf sees the most need.

Thursday's meeting includes a luncheon and drawings for door prizes will be held throughout the event. Bethel Lutheran Church is located at 5232 Irvine Ave. NW.

The food shelf is located at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE.

For more information, visit https://bcfsmn.org or call (218) 444-6580.

If you go:

What: Bemidji Community Food Shelf annual meeting.

When: Noon, Thursday, Feb. 14.

Where: Bethel Lutheran Church, 5232 Irvine Ave. NW.