BSU Aquatic Biology Hardwater Lab dedication
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University will host a dedication and opening ceremony for the BSU Aquatic Biology Hardwater Lab from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15. The Hardwater Lab will be located on Lake Bemidji, behind Sattgast Hall, where the ceremony will take place, 1500 Birchmont Drive SE. All guests are invited to a special indoor reception following the dedication in Sattgast Hall, room 148.
Schedule: Honor Song - Bill Blackwell Jr. and Don Kingbird; President's Remarks - President Faith Hensrud; Story of the Hardwater Lab - Dr. Andy Hafs, associate professor of biology, and Dr. Rick Koch, professor of biology; Golden Ice Scoop Presentation - Dr. Debbie Guelda, professor of biology Hardwater Lab Tours; reception in Sattgast Hall, room 148.