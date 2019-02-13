Search
    BSU Aquatic Biology Hardwater Lab dedication

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 4:46 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University will host a dedication and opening ceremony for the BSU Aquatic Biology Hardwater Lab from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15. The Hardwater Lab will be located on Lake Bemidji, behind Sattgast Hall, where the ceremony will take place, 1500 Birchmont Drive SE.  All guests are invited to a special indoor reception following the dedication in Sattgast Hall, room 148.

    Schedule: Honor Song - Bill Blackwell Jr. and Don Kingbird; President's Remarks - President Faith Hensrud; Story of the Hardwater Lab - Dr. Andy Hafs, associate professor of biology, and Dr. Rick Koch, professor of biology; Golden Ice Scoop Presentation - Dr. Debbie Guelda,  professor of biology Hardwater Lab Tours; reception in Sattgast Hall, room 148.

