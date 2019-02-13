BSU Aquatic Biology Hardwater Lab dedication

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University will host a dedication and opening ceremony for the BSU Aquatic Biology Hardwater Lab from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15. The Hardwater Lab will be located on Lake Bemidji, behind Sattgast Hall, where the ceremony will take place, 1500 Birchmont Drive SE. All guests are invited to a special indoor reception following the dedication in Sattgast Hall, room 148.