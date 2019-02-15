REACH support group to meet Feb. 19
BEMIDJI -- The REACH family and friends support group will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Hope House, 2014 Seventh St. SE. The topic will be “Estate Planning, Trusts, Wills, & Guardianship,” presented by attorney Jim Haskell.
At REACH, people learn from each other, exchange resources and discuss how to cope when a family member or friend has a mental illness. REACH is sponsored by Hope House and the Mental Health Association of Minnesota. To find out more, call Hope House at (218) 444-6748.