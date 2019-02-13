Heart and Soul Wellness event March 16

According to a release, Heart and Soul Wellness create, organize and host holistic healing and psychic expos around Minnesota. They work to bring like-minded people together to learn and experience alternative ways to heal our bodies, minds and souls. Event goers will find psychics, mediums, channelers, energy healers, reflexology, numerology and astrology experts along with healing stones and crystals, natural products, soaps, lotions, essential oils, sage, jewelry, etc. Events are family friendly. Cost is $5 per person, children 12 years and younger are free. Find more info at www.facebook.com/heartandsoulwellnessevents or email heartandsoulwellnessevents@gmail.com