Sanford to offer assistance for Medicare issues
BEMIDJI -- One-to-one assistance for Medicare Part D plans and other issues will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Sanford Family Medicine Clinic, 1611 Anne St.
Senior LinkAge Line staff will provide information and assistance with Medicare billing issues, Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. Senior LinkAge Line is the State Health Insurance Assistance for Minnesota as designated by the Centers for Medicare Services. It is a direct information, assistance and referral service of Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging located in Warren, Minn.
Call the Senior LinkAge Line at (800)-333-2433 for more information.