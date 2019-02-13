Sanford to offer assistance for Medicare issues

Senior LinkAge Line staff will provide information and assistance with Medicare billing issues, Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. Senior LinkAge Line is the State Health Insurance Assistance for Minnesota as designated by the Centers for Medicare Services. It is a direct information, assistance and referral service of Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging located in Warren, Minn.

Call the Senior LinkAge Line at (800)-333-2433 for more information.