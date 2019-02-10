Bemidji Symphony Orchestra and Clay Jenkinson to perform "Hamlet"

The orchestra will be performing music from Tchaikovsky's Hamlet Overture, MacDowell's Hamlet and Ophelia, Mendelssohn's four pieces from "Midsummer Night's Dream" and Debussy's "Le Roi Lear."

In addition, Clay Jenkinson also will be performing "Shakespeare the Magic of the Word."

Ticket cost $20 for adults; seniors 62 and older $15; college $10; students K-12 free. Tickets can be purchased at the door, Lueken's Foods, or online at www.BemidjiSymphony.org.

Jenkinson, a humanities scholar, author and social commentator, has devoted most of his professional career to public humanities programs. His performances "are humorous, educational, thought provoking and enlightening, while maintaining a steady focus on ideas," a release said.

Jenkinson studied as an undergraduate at the University of Minnesota and as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford. He now recites the works of Shakespeare and brings the genius of the Bard's work to audiences through his performances of "Shakespeare: The Magic of The Word."

Jenkinson has performed in Bemidji several times as part of various productions.

This activity is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.