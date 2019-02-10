NARFE donates $250 to Bemidji food shelf
The local National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees organization, Chapter 1049 of Bemidji, recently donated $250 to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, to help support the federal employees and their families during the recent government shutdown.
During the shutdown, many federal workers stayed on the job without pay, and others simply stayed home. The lack of pay is further complicated by federal ethics rules, which limit the value of donations or gifts those employees can receive.
The food shelf program is a community service, rather than a donation, allowing these employees to receive food and supplies for themselves and their families based on need, without violating the ethical rules.