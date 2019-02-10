Students in the News, Feb. 10

Kehoe receives MNLA Foundation scholarship

BRAINERD—Charleen Kehoe of Bemidji, a student in the Horticulture program at Central Lakes College, recently received a scholarship sponsored by the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association Foundation. The MNLA scholarship program recognizes students enrolled in horticultural or landscape studies programs at several area colleges and universities.

The scholarships are designed by MNLA and its member companies to help grow future leaders in the nursery and landscape industry. MNLA member firm Heidi's Lifestyle Gardens, based in Corcoran, sponsored the scholarship for Kehoe.

Area students graduate from UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—The University of North Dakota held Winter Commencement ceremonies on Thursday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 14, in the Chester Fritz Auditorium on campus. More than 880 students received their degrees. Here is the list of students from Bemidji: Ashley Charwood, master's degree in social work; Cody Graham, bachelor's degree in kinesiology; Brandon Loven, bachelor's degree in kinesiology; Paige Marty, bachelor's degree in arts.