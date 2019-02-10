BSU to host Sexual Responsibility Week

Students who attend any of these events will have the chance to receive free items including ice fishing jigs from Northland Tackle, BSU Popsockets, condoms and safer sex kits.

Monday, Feb. 11: Sexual Responsibility Week will kick off with a Romantic Bedroom display in the Scandinavian Room in the Hobson Memorial Union. This display will be open Feb. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The display will feature information about sexual responsibility.

Tuesday, Feb. 12: The week will continue with a CARE training. This bystander intervention training will focus on the prevention of sexual violence. It will be held in the Oak Hall Lounge at 7 p.m. Topics of discussion will include rape culture, consent, bystander intervention and more.

Wednesday, Feb. 13: Condom Bingo will be held in the Beaux Arts Ballroom from 8 to 11 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to win condoms and other safe sex items.

Wednesday, Feb. 20: A Make It OK discussion will be held in the American Indian Resource Center from 1:30 to 4 p.m. This discussion will talk about reducing the stigma that surrounds mental illness. This is a free event but requires registration.

"The goal of Sexual Awareness Week is to create a community where consent is informed and freely given in all instances and people respect the personal boundaries of those around them," the release said.

BSU's Sexual Responsibility Week is supported by the Student Center for Health and Counseling, Lifestyle Educators, Campus Activity Board and Support Within Reach.