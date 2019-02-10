Arts briefs, Feb. 10

Up next is Watermark's monthly Art Family Style class, which will be held Thursday, Feb. 21. Families will work together to create a fiber bowl made with yarn, fabric and paper remnants. This is a drop-in class; families can stop in any time between 5 to 6:30 p.m. to work on their project, no pre-registration required. Cost is $5 per family. The activity is inspired by the upcoming Creative Spirit Fiber Festival, which is co-sponsored by Watermark and Willow Wood Market.

Details for these events and more can be found at watermarkartcenter.org. The art center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Dates set for Warm Your Heart With a Little Art

BEMIDJI—Gallery North is has announced the class listings for the annual "Warm Your Heart With A Little Art" month. The classes are free to participants and are offered by local Gallery North artists. Call or stop by Gallery North, 310 Fourth Street NW, to sign up for these classes.

Feb. 12: "More Birch" acrylic painting, artist Maureen O'Brien, 1 to 3 p.m. Students will use brush, palette knife, and a sponge to paint birch trees. Be sure to wear a painting shirt. Ages 14 and up. Limit 8 students.

Feb. 15: Intro to Wood burning, artist Les Sanders, 1 to 3 p.m. Learn wood burning techniques to design a project basswood. Ages 12 and up. Limit 7 students.

Feb. 19: Unicorn Spit Sunset, artist Mary Morton, 2 to 3 p.m.

Feb. 21: Gift Tags, artist Kathy Sanders, 1 to 3 p.m. Design several unique gift tags using Micron pens and watercolor pencils. Ages 12 and up. Limit 8 students.

Feb. 22: Carve a Puppy, artist Les Sanders, 1 to 3 p.m. Learn wood carving techniques to carve a small puppy in basswood. Ages 12 and up. Limit 8 students.

Feb. 28: Beaded Suncatcher, artist Kathy Sanders, 1 to 3 p.m. Make a beaded suncatcher using wire wrapping techniques and embellish the piece with beads. Ages 12 and up. Limit 8 students.

Alemayehu next in storytelling series

BAGLEY—Louis Alemayehu is the next featured storyteller for the Farm By the Lake Farm By The Lake Storytellers series at 3 p.m. today, Feb. 10, at at the Bagley Public Library.

Alemayehu is a writer, educator, activist, poet and mentor of younger artists and activist. His writing has appeared in national and international publications, a release. Alemayehu is a founding member of the seminal, award winning poetry/jazz ensemble, Ancestor Energy, strongly influence by Chicago's Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians. In 2009, the Minnesota Spoken Word Association gave Alemayehu an Urban Griot award for 30 years of excellence as a pioneering spoken word artist.

The series is free and open to the public. Here is the schedule:

• Today—Louis Alemayehu

• Feb. 24—Free writing workshop from 3-6 p.m. with Wendell Affield titled "Reawakening Memory through our Senses."

• March 10—Chad Filley

• March 24—Paulette Friday

For more information, go to farmbythelake.org or call 218-694-2084

Gallery North to host creative cafe event

BEMIDJI—There will be a creative café event from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Gallery North, 310 4th Street NW. Three artists will teach hands-on arts techniques.

Joan Dreyer will be teaching participants how to make a heart out of balsa wood shavings. Mary Morton will teach students how to experiment with Unicorn Spit on fabric. Jeannie Fenner will teach how to design a homemade Valentine's Day Card.

Classes are geared to ages 13 and up. Cost is $5.00 per activity, no pre-registration is required.

Creative Café activities are sponsored by Gallery North & Paul Bunyan Communications.

Region 2 Arts Council to hold listening session

BEMIDJI—Join Region 2 Arts Council staff and board members for an open discussion about their grants, programs and services. They invite feedback on how Region 2 Arts Council can best support the arts in the local area. The public listening session will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the Bemidji Public Library, community room, 509 America Ave. This meeting is open to the public. Light snacks will be provided. For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447 or email, staff@r2arts.org

We "Heart" Headwaters event to be held Feb. 15

BEMIDJI—Headwaters Music & Arts celebrates the talents of their music instructors with their annual instructor showcase at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

With this year's theme of We "Heart" Headwaters, the show will be an informal evening of blues, bluegrass, jazz, classical and contemporary music performed on guitar, banjo, violin, cello, piano, sax, trombone, and trumpet as well as vocals.

Audience members can look forward to a five piano version of The Entertainer, and a jazz improv version of My Funny Valentine performed by Carolyn Towler (piano), John Konecne (sax), and Rolf Lund (electric guitar). Another highlight will be an original song composed by piano instructor, Carol Gall and performed with Annalise Aakhus. The line up will showcase even more performances offering a dynamic celebration of Headwaters instructors' individual styles.

The showcase will be emceed by Headwaters 2019 Board President, Tanja Bennett. There will be a silent auction with a "date night" basket with treats and refreshments, and a Brigid's Pub cash bar.

This event is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. Cost to attend is $10 per person, or $5 for students and seniors 65 and older. Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling (218) 444-5606 or at headwatersmusicandarts.org.

Annual Sustainable Sheep event set for Feb. 16

CLEARBROOK—The 5th Annual Small Scale Sustainable Sheep Event will take place 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 16, at Clearbrook City Hall, 200 Elm St. This event provides information for those interested in raising sheep or fiber sustainably and connects them with consumers interested in purchasing local products. This year's events include a question-and-answer style panel of small fiber farmers who will share their experiences producing and selling fiber-related products. Cost is $20/person, $30/couple, or $15 for SSFC members. Lunch is included. Pay at the door. Must pre-register by Feb. 9. Anyone with fiber or livestock-related business that would like to set up a vendor booth is welcome to at no extra cost, must register in advance and provide a MN ST-19 form. Pre-Register by emailing sustainablesheep@gmail.com or call (218) 657-2502. For more information visit www.sheepcommunity.com.

Sponsored by the Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of Northern Minnesota (SSFC).

Building Dementia Capability in the Arts workshop

BEMIDJI—Region 2 Arts Council invites artists and art program leaders to develop ideas to more successfully engage participants with memory loss, and related cognitive or sensory impairments, in the arts experience. The workshop will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave.

This workshop includes: A Virtual Dementia Tour facilitated by Judi Weiss from the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging; an opportunity to learn successful strategies for engagement from artists and arts program leaders who have done this work; and time to debrief the tour with fellow participants and discuss potential applications to various arts disciplines.

The workshop is free to participants. Please register by Feb. 18 at staff@r2arts.org or call (218) 751-5447. **Round trip mileage will be offered to a limited number of participants coming from Northern Beltrami, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen and Clearwater counties at the current federal rate.

Registration open for Creative Spirit Fiber Festival

BEMIDJI—Watermark Art Center and Willow Wood Market present the sixth annual Creative Spirit Fiber Festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, (classes only) and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

Registration for Friday evening classes opens Sunday, Jan. 20. Participants of all ages are invited to learn hardanger with Roz Watnemo, cavandoli with Karen-lisa Forbes, knitting with Liz Towers, quilling with Cari Tabor and rug hooking with Bonnie Lundorff. Pre-registration for Friday is required. Space is limited, so register soon by contacting Bonnie at (218) 759-2310 or bonnie@willowwoodmarketdesigns.com. Friday classes are $20/person and includes admission to Saturday's festival. Additional materials fees may apply.

For Saturday there is a $10 admission, which includes a vendor market filled with fiber-related items, mini classes taught by experienced instructors, coffee and homemade treats, door prizes, demos, hands-on learning opportunities and trunk shows. Lunch will be available for purchase, with proceeds supporting the Calvary Lutheran Church Youth mission trip.

Featured presenters on Saturday will be Quilt Historian and Appraiser, Sue Harmon, presenting "A Quilt Walk" - a trunk show highlighting quilts from the 1800s to present, and Fiber Artist, Karen E. Goulet, presenting a trunk show on the history of Star Quilts in Native American culture.

No registration needed for Saturday classes, they are first come, first serve. The knitting lounge will also be open throughout the day; bring a current project to work on in a comfortable atmosphere.

For more information visit www.willowwoodmarketdesigns.com or watermarkartcenter.org.

Fosston Library seeks art show submissions

FOSSTON—The Fosston Community Library Arts Association will hold a juried art show in March, with a submission deadline of Friday, Feb. 22. All artists are invited to enter. The entry fee is $10 per artist with a limit of one submission each. To submit an art piece, please contact: Michael McColl at mccoll.m@gmail.com, Jason Steinbrenner at jsteinbrenner@gmail.com, or Barbara Johnson Barbara@nwmnhra.org.

BSU to hold Arts of the Earth Festival

BEMIDJI—The Arts of the Earth Festival will be held on April 27-28, at BSU, 1500 Birchmont Drive NE. This is a family friendly event to celebrate art, honor Mother Earth, and inspire community, with colorful art displays, workshops, live music, dancing, and vendors. To apply for a vendor booth, email Erika Bailey-Johnson at erika.bailey-johnson@bemidjistate.edu. Applications are due by Feb. 25.

52nd Annual Hawley Art Show and Sale

The 52nd Annual Hawley Art Show will be held April 11 through 14 at the Hawley Community Center, 418 Main St. All artists are welcome to enter their artwork to be displayed and judged. Entry days are April 6 and 7 from 1 to 5 pm. Entries will be judged in four categories: professional, amateur, secondary (grades 7-12) and elementary (pre-K-6 grade).

Entries are limited to original artwork only: paintings, drawings, printmaking and collages.

Artists who have entered in the past will receive entry information by mid February. Artists who have not previously entered may receive info by contacting: Sandy Maydole (218) 329-9168 or Jill Swanson at (218) 790-1403.

Charles Alberti to teach art classes at Gallery North

BEMIDJI—Gallery North member Charles Alberti will be teaching classes on incorporating acrylic pourings into landscapes, spacescapes and organic symbols. Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a lunch break, at the Gallery North classroom, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Classes will meet March 18-21; however, this is only a 2-day class and interested participants will sign up for a maximum of 2 days. Sign up for Monday and Tuesday (18th & 19th) OR Monday and Thursday (18th and 21st) OR Wednesday and Thursday (20th and 21st).

Cost is $100 for the 2-day class. To reserve a space, $50 must be paid in advance. The second payment of $50 can be paid the day of first class.

Checks should be made out to Charles Alberti with a note indicating the dates prefered. Check can be dropped off at the gallery, or mailed to: Gallery North, c/o Charles Alberti, 310 Fourth St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

Participants should bring four or more tubes of acrylic paints and a least one flat and round paint brush. All other materials including canvas will be provided.

For questions, call Gallery North at (218) 444-9813 and leave a message for Charles Alberti, or email him at, calberti45@hotmail.com.

