    U.S. Sen. Tina Smith to attend Red Lake State of the Band address

    By Joe Bowen Today at 3:50 p.m.

    RED LAKE—U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., who serves on the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, is scheduled to attend Red Lake Nation's State of the Band Address later this month.

    Darrell Seki, Sr., the band's chairman, is scheduled to deliver the annual address at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the Seven Clans Casino Event Center.

    All are welcome to attend the address, band staff said.

    Here's the agenda:

    • Flag song

    • Honor Guard and Red Lake Nation Royalty

    • Welcome and State of the Band Address

    • Dinner will be served at no cost following the address

    Program informational booths and drawings are scheduled from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the address.

    Joe Bowen

    Joe Bowen covers education (mostly K-12) and American Indian affairs for the Bemidji Pioneer.

    He's from Minneapolis, earned a degree from the College of St. Benedict - St. John's University in 2009, and worked at the Perham Focus near Detroit Lakes and Sun Newspapers in suburban Minneapolis before heading to the Pioneer.

    jbowen@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9798