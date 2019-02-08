Darrell Seki, Sr., the band's chairman, is scheduled to deliver the annual address at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the Seven Clans Casino Event Center.

All are welcome to attend the address, band staff said.

Here's the agenda:

• Flag song

• Honor Guard and Red Lake Nation Royalty

• Welcome and State of the Band Address

• Dinner will be served at no cost following the address

Program informational booths and drawings are scheduled from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the address.