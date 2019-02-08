Lee Cluff graduated from Blackduck High School in 1974. It was on the basketball court that Lee shined; being a varsity player from 1971-1974. In his senior year, Cluff led the team with 452 points, averaging 21 points a game during the regular season and helping lead the team to the District 29 Class A Tournament. Cluff received the WCCO Radio Prep Parade Team of the Week All-State Award in 1973. In 1974, the Drakes won their first ever District 29 Championship beating Littlefork by one point in double overtime. That same year, he was voted All-Conference and selected as the first and only basketball player from Blackduck to be selected All-State. The Bemidji Pioneer also named him to the Pioneer’s All-Tournament Team in 1974. Cluff also participated in Future Farmers of America and Future Homemakers of America where he served as the Chapter Brother.

A Blackduck graduate in 1974, Bob Baltes participated in football, basketball, wrestling, and baseball. He participated and lettered in football grades 9-12, basketball grades 10-12, baseball grades 9 through 11 and wrestling his junior year. He was an All-Conference football player his junior and senior year and earned All-Conference Honorable Mention his sophomore year. Football is where Baltes shined and was selected to the WCCO Prep Parade Team of the Week 10 different times during his junior and senior years. He was also selected to the 1972 WCCO All-State Team. As a starter on the basketball team he helped the team to the section final game in 1974. He also helped the wrestling team in 1973 by wrestling heavyweight. Baltes was also very active in the music program throughout high school and performed with the popular barbershop quartet. He went on to play one year of college football at Wahpeton School of Science in North Dakota. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years of service.

Penny Erickson is a 1988 graduate of Blackduck High School. While at BHS, Erickson was a three sport athlete competing in volleyball, basketball, and track. She was a five-year competitor in track, competing in the shot put, 100 medley, 200M and a member of the 400M and 800M relay teams. She was All-Conference in track for five seasons and placed in the District 29 track meet five straight years in various events and also qualified for the Region 8A track meet in several different events multiple times over her career. In 1985, Erickson set the school record for the 100M with a time of 13.00 seconds and the 200M in 27.00 seconds. That same year, she helped set the school record in the 800M relay with a time of 1.54.00. In 1988, she was the District 29 Champion in the 100M and shot put and placed third in the 200M. Erickson was a team captain her junior and senior year. She was also a team captain in volleyball her junior and senior years. She was voted All-Conference in 1985, 1987, and 1988. In 1985 as a freshmen, the Drakes team reached the Region 8A finals losing to McIntosh. The team finished the regular season 22-2, were undefeated conference champions and went through the District 29 Tournament without losing a set.

In 1988, she became the Drakes first female and second basketball player in school history to score over a thousand points, finishing her career with 1,040. Erickson was a four year starter and was voted All-Conference her freshman, sophomore, and senior seasons. She was the team captain her junior and senior years and was voted Co-MVP in the Northwood’s Six Basketball Conference in 1988. She also set a school scoring record in 1985 as a freshman, scoring 46 points. In 1987, the Bemidji Pioneer voted Erickson as the Class A Female Athlete of the Year and fifth overall female athlete in the Bemidji area. She was also a winner of the Presidential Physical Fitness Award in 1988.

Stan Mistic, a 1977 Blackduck High School graduate, participated in football his senior year. Mistic, however, is most notably known for his time on the wrestling mat. He was a varsity wrestler for six years compiling a record of 124-11-5. As an eighth grader, he took third place in the District 29 Tournament. During his freshman through senior seasons, his overall win-loss record was 101-3-1; a .962 winning percentage. Two of those losses came at the state tournament and the other loss was as a freshman in the District 29 Tournament. In the 1974-75 season, he was the 138 pound Region 8 Champion and entered the state tournament undefeated at 27-0. He took fifth place that year in the state tournament. As a junior, he was the 145 pound Region 8A Champion, again entering the state tournament undefeated 22-0.

Mistic took third place his junior year at the state tournament. As a senior and co-captain, he won the 155 pound Region 8A Championship. Mistic once again entered the state tournament with a 25-0 record; three straight years of undefeated records entering the state tournament. He won the state championship running the table on his opponents. This was not only his first state championship, but a first for BHS. He held the school records for many years for pins in a season, pins in a career, and wins in a career. He is in the top 10 in many categories. His career winning percentage of .826 is still the third highest in the school’s history. He earned numerous invitational tournament championships as well as US Wrestling Foundation Honors during the MSHSL off season. He is also a member of the Blackduck Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Missy Fayville graduated from Blackduck High School in 1976 where she was a three sport athlete competing in volleyball, basketball, and track & field. In 1974, her sophomore year, the volleyball team captured the District 29 Championship. As a junior and team captain, she helped the team to a 7-3 record. As a captain her senior year, the team finished 8-4. Fayville was the point guard for the basketball team. In 1972, the Drakes reached the District 29 Finals and she led the team in scoring. In 1973, she again led the Drakes in scoring and helped the team to a 7-5 regular season record. She had a solid season in 1974, again leading the team in scoring. That year the team reached the District 29 title game while Fayville led the team in assists and scored eight points. The Drakes finished the season 10-5. That same year, she was named to the 1974 All District 29 Team, All Conference and was team captain. Again in 1976 as the team captain, she helped lead her team to the District 29 title game and set an impressive regular season record of 13-1. She was named to the 1976 All District 29 Team and was All-Conference and team captain. She competed in multiple track events and was captain her junior and senior years. Fayville ran the 440 relay, the 220 dash and participated in the long jump and softball toss. As a freshmen, she earned first place in the softball toss with a mark of 198 feet at the District 29 meet. In 1974, she and the 440 relay team qualified to compete at the state tournament, becoming the first Blackduck High School girls track event to do so. While at BHS, she was a Girls State alternate, a member of the National Honor Society, and was chosen for the American Legion Award as the top all-around female student in her class. She is also a member of the Bemidji State University Hall of Fame as a member of the 1978-79 field hockey team.

Mary Lea Anderson taught physical education at BHS from 1970-2007. During her tenure at BHS, she played a significant role in the development of girls athletics. She pioneered organized sports for girls at Blackduck High School. Anderson served as the Athletic Director from 1997-2003 and served as the Section 8A representative for the Minnesota State High School League for many years. She organized and managed the Girls Athletic Association from 1970-1974 before there was female participation at the MSHSL. Anderson was the first coach for girls’ volleyball, basketball and track. Volleyball was the initial girls sport introduced to BHS in 1972. She coached from 1972-1974 as the head coach and was the assistant coach the ’74 and ’75 season and from 1992-1998. The first year the team competed with an abbreviated two-month season, winning four of the seven matches. In 1972, girls basketball was played for the first time in 40 years. The team played a total of five regular season games reaching the District 29 championship against Walker. She guided the “Lady Drakes” to an overall mark of 2-5. Anderson served as head coach in 1972 and the assistant coach from 1973-1975. She also coached track for 11 seasons from 1972-1979, 1981-1983. Beyond athletics, Anderson was also the cheerleading advisor from 1970-1974 and the CARE advisor from 1992-1995. She advocated for girls sports and helped pave the way for the future development and advancement for girls athletics. Anderson is also active in the Blackduck Garden Club, Tri Sigma and the Evangelical Free Church.

Hall of Fame festivities will begin with a social hour at Hillcrest Supper Club at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, with dinner to follow at 5 p.m. The cost of the evening is $15 and is open to anyone who would like to attend and has made a reservation by Feb. 8. Following the dinner, the honored guests will be inducted into the Hall of Fame prior to the start of the Drakes basketball game against Walker at 7:30 p.m. in the Blackduck High School gym.