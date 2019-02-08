“It was fun to see Dylan recognized for years of hard work,” said Drakes head coach Pete Ofstedal.

When he scored his 1,000 point, the game was stopped and Moen was presented with the game ball, receiving congratulations from his coaches and teammates as well as the coaches and players from the Vikings. Moen presented the game ball to his parents and shared a moment with them and his grandparents as many signs lauding his achievement were held up in the crowd.

Kobe Arp led the Drakes with 25 points, many coming from the inside. “Kobe was just too much for them,” Ofstedal said. “They had no answer, and the guards fed him the ball very well tonight.” Nine Drakes contributed to the score and the team effort on the boards was in top form. The Drakes led 48-18 going into the half and outscored the Vikings again in the second half for a 73-40 win that saw action for the entire Drakes bench.

Matt Kennedy led the Vikings with 14 and Carter Lagergren put up 11.

“It was a great night,” said Ofstedal. “We play Nevis on Friday and we need to build on this one.”

Panthers shut down the Drakes

Last week, the Drakes just couldn’t get anything going against the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers on Friday, Feb. 1, in Cass Lake, especially in the first half when the starters were all shut out, with the exception of Kobe Arp’s two shots in the paint. The story of the night was sophomore forward, Ethan Merrill coming off the bench to drain 12 of the Drakes 18 points in the first half. Still, Blackduck couldn’t answer CL-B’s aggressive offense that put up 40 points in the first frame. While the Drakes came out stronger in the second half, the dominant CLB team cruised to an 85-49 win. Merrill had a 20-point night and was tough on the boards, as was Arp who scored 10. Junior point guard Dylan Moen, still recuperating from an ankle injury, pulled down 10 in the second half.

Meanwhile the Panthers were nearly unstoppable, sinking 10 3-pointers in the first half and seven in the second. Jarad Brown scored 22 on the night with his teammates Jarell Jacobs and Timmy Smith draining 19 each, and Ethan Brown added 17 points.

The Panthers are 17-0 this season.

The Drakes host Nevis on Friday night.