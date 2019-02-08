Frozen Fowl Polar Plunge set for Feb. 23

This year’s event includes a challenge from the Drakes Softball team to the Drakes Baseball team. A parent representing each team has agreed to this new challenge. If the softball team raises more money, the baseball parent has to plunge and the softball team gets to keep the money -- and if the baseball team raises more, the softball parent has to plunge and the money goes to the baseball team. Clint Reeves and Gary Palmer have stepped up to accept the challenge for the students and their teams.

Last year, more than $3,000 was raised in support of Blackduck Drakes baseball at this event. The softball team’s participation this year is in hopes that funds will be donated specifically to their program, as well. Individual jumpers will accept pledges for their team to “take the plunge.” Everyone is welcome, as a participant or spectator.

The local community comes together each year to prepare for the plunge, as the area has to be cleared and prepped, the hole cut, etc. These are made possible through the help of the Blackduck Volunteer Fire Department, the Emergency Medical Technicians and Digital Jake in Blackduck.