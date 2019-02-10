Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Drakes speakers place at DGF tournament

    By Jennifer Parker Today at 7:15 a.m.
    Pictured left to right are Kaydre Gullette, Elliot Stillday, and Nolan Juelson, with their awards from the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Varsity speech tournament that took place in Glyndon on Saturday, Feb. 2. Jennifer Parker | For The American1 / 2
    Pictured left to right are Jaylyn Iceman, Karly Pitzl, and Haley Patel, with their awards from the Junior High Conference tournament that took place on Monday, Feb. 4, in Blackduck. Jennifer Parker | For The American 2 / 2

    The Drakes speech team came in ninth place out of 24 teams at the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Varsity speech tournament on Saturday, Feb. 2, with three speakers earning individual awards of excellence. Kaydre Gullette in Extemporaneous Reading, Nolan Juelson, and Elliot Stillday in Informative Speaking, all earned the award at the meet. The varsity team will compete in Hibbing on Saturday, Feb. 9.

    Speech team fundraiser

    The 13th annual Legion Auxiliary Dinner for the BHS Speech team will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, in the BHS MPR and Commons, 156E First St. NE. The ladies will be serving a spaghetti dinner with garlic toast, salad, desserts, and beverages for free will

    Donations. Proceeds will allow the speech team to purchase professional clothing for competition, buy new scripts, purchase manager’s supplies and research materials. The event is open to the public.

    Junior high speakers win at home

    Of the seven speakers on the Drakes middle school speech team, six of them competed in the first middle school conference tournament of the season that took place on Monday, Feb. 4, in Blackduck. Karly Pitzl was the champion in Storytelling, Haley Patel took second place in Great Speeches and Jaylyn Iceman won third place in Serious Poetry. The team will speak again on Tuesday, Feb. 12, in Cass Lake.

    Explore related topics:NewsBlackduckblackduck high schoolBlackduck Drakes
    randomness