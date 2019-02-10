Drakes speakers place at DGF tournament

The 13th annual Legion Auxiliary Dinner for the BHS Speech team will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, in the BHS MPR and Commons, 156E First St. NE. The ladies will be serving a spaghetti dinner with garlic toast, salad, desserts, and beverages for free will

Donations. Proceeds will allow the speech team to purchase professional clothing for competition, buy new scripts, purchase manager’s supplies and research materials. The event is open to the public.

Of the seven speakers on the Drakes middle school speech team, six of them competed in the first middle school conference tournament of the season that took place on Monday, Feb. 4, in Blackduck. Karly Pitzl was the champion in Storytelling, Haley Patel took second place in Great Speeches and Jaylyn Iceman won third place in Serious Poetry. The team will speak again on Tuesday, Feb. 12, in Cass Lake.