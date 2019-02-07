Redby's One Stop owners celebrate 50 years

Lussier, then in her early 20s, and her now-ex husband moved from California to open the business, she said. They split up, and her children—plus generation after generation of teenagers—started working there to pick up the slack.

Formerly "The Other Store," the shop sells or has sold groceries, clothes, hardware, gasoline, and more—"booties to burial ribbons," Lussier said—since Feb. 2, 1969, but was open for years before that under previous owners. The family believes it's the longest continuously running business in Red Lake, or at least Redby.

"If we don't have it, we will get it for you," Lussier said Wednesday.

"Or you don't need it," Glynn said.

"And then if we forgot to get it, we'd always say, 'Oh it just hasn't come in yet,'" Lussier joked.

Lussier, et. al claim no American Indian heritage and acknowledged that they sometimes had to walk a fine line, but that they were generally accepted on the reservation—Lussier said she fell in love with the people there and her work at the store, which Glynn and Montgomery handle nowadays.