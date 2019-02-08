Cabin fever fun at Compass Rose Feb. 10

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation department is partnering with Compass Rose to offer a chance to escape the cold and have some fun, 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, at Compass Rose, 108 Third St. NW. There will be storytime, crafts and a snack. Cost is $11.12+ tax/per child. Until supplies last, pre-registration is encouraged. Registration can be done online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or by stopping into City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For questions, call (218) 333-1859.