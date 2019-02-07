No travel advisory expanded in northwestern Minnesota

The expanded no-travel advisory includes all northwest Minnesota highways located west of, but not including Highway 59. It applies to the following locations:

• Highway 1—Thief River Falls to Oslo

• Highway 2—Crookston to East Grand Forks

• Highway 9—Crookston to Borup

• Highway 11—Karlstad to Robbin

• Highway 32—Thief River Falls to Syre

• Highway 75—Canadian border to Perley

• Highway 92—Brooks to Highway 32

• Highway 102—Crookston to Fertile

• Highway 175—North Dakota Border to Highway 59

• Highway 200—Highway 9 to Highway 75

• Highway 220—Robbin to Climax

Farther west, the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the South Dakota border in addition to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 from Jamestown to Fargo and westbound lanes from Fargo to Valley City, N.D.

NDDOT also has closed Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton.

Blowing snow is creating near zero visibility and dangerous driving conditions, N.D. officials said. In Minnesota, a no-travel advisory also was issued for Clay and Wilkin counties.

For tips on safe winter driving, visit www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.