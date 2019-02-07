BMS Science Fair postponed until Feb. 12

The Science Fair will now be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12. All times and activities for the fair will remain the same.

More than 200 science projects will be on display. The science projects will be on display and open to the public for viewing in the gymnasium from 5:45 to 8 p.m.

In addition, the school also will hold an Art Show Display in the library. There also will be a Book Fair open until 8 p.m.

Other activities taking place in the cafeteria are the Newspaper Tower Building Contest from 6:45 to 7 p.m.; Knowledge Bowl Competition from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and the Science Fair Awards Ceremony from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

There also will be a BMS Robotics display from 5 to 6:45 p.m.