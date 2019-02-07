Circle time under the pines at Itasca State Park
ITASCA -- Itasca State Park will be hosting an event for children ages 2 to 5, to learn about nature through stories, songs, crafts and outdoor discovery. The event will take place from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center classroom, at Itasca State Park.
Bring winter outdoor clothes (including snow pants and boots), if weather permits, part of the program will be exploring the outdoors. Adults must accompany children. Consider bringing a picnic lunch and enjoying the noon meal around the fireplace in the visitor center lobby after the program.