Chinese Street Breakfast cooking class

The class will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Concordia Language Village, 8659 Thorsonveien Road NE.

Chef Mockridge recently returned from a month-long trip to China and is excited to share his experiences and newly acquired traditional recipes. Sample and learn to create dishes such as Shaobing and Jianbing, all while learning a little Mandarin. Cost is $32, pre-registration is required by Tuesday, Feb. 12. Call (218) 333-3284 or visit www.bemidjicommunityed.com.