Marketon to perform vocal recital at BSU Feb. 9

Marketon is majoring in piano performance and pedagogy as well as K-12 vocal music education. She is from Howard Lake, Minn., sings in the Bemidji Choir and Chamber singers and studies voice at BSU with Cory Renbarger, associate professor and coordinator of applied voice and director of Opera Theater.

Following degree recital requirements, Marketon will perform select pieces in French, Italian, German and English. She will also perform two duets with BSU alumna Kaitlynn Meine.