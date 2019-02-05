Beltrami County 911 system temporarily shuts down

The shutdown lasted from about 2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. and included both the 911 emergency line, as well as the non-emergency line. However, the county's text-to-911 system remained in working condition.

"I would say that it's very infrequent that we have an interruption of this size," said Christopher Muller, Beltrami County emergency management director.

Once the system went down, any calls to dispatch were routed to Cass County. They were then relayed over the radio system to dispatchers in Beltrami County.

Even though the system was down for two and a half hours, it occurred during a time of infrequent caller traffic. Muller said less than 10 calls came in during the time the system was down.

Though dispatchers were able to begin quickly relaying the calls to Cass County, there was a period of about 10 minutes from when the system first malfunctioned to when the operators first noticed the issue.

Officials are working with the county's communications provider, Paul Bunyan Communications, on what caused the temporary malfunction.