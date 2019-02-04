Bemidji woman pleads guilty to amended drug charges

The amended charges came after Graves originally pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and first-degree drug sales on Jan. 14.

The amended charges are in relation to two separate events. According to an amended complaint filed against Graves, she allegedly sold 5.7 grams of heroin to a confidential informant on Oct. 10 in Bemidji.

Just days later on Oct. 15, Graves allegedly sold another, similar-sized batch of heroin to the confidential informant.

The original complaint filed against Graves indicated there was a third day when the informant purchased heroin from her, taking place Oct. 23.

For each of the buys, the informant reportedly used $750 from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

During two of the controlled transactions, there were reportedly two young children at the residence, according to the original complaint filed. Both children appeared to be under the age of 10, according to the original complaint.

Graves was arrested Nov. 21 by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force. She later allegedly admitted to selling the drugs for her boyfriend.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for Monday, March 4.