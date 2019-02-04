Bariatric weight loss surgery support group

The support group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Monday of every month, at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, in Education Room C, enter through the east visitor entrance, room is located behind the Gift Shop, 1300 Anne St. NW. The next meeting is Monday, Feb. 11.

The group is led by a volunteer support leader and a member of the Sanford Bemidji Bariatric Surgical Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (218) 333-5000, for more information.