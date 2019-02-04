Minnesota Finlandia Ski Day to be held Feb. 16
BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Finlandia Ski Events will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave. NW. There will be cross country ski events from as short as a mild and leisurely 10k tour all the way up to a 50k freestyle race.
The day’s events are put on by the Minnesota Finlandia Community Health Sports organization, which seeks to promote an active and healthy lifestyle in the Minnesota north woods, according to a release.
Organizers say it is the best snow in many years and conditions should be ideal for a ski through the scenic woods adjacent to the historic Dickinson Farm. For more information, visit www.minnesotafinlandia.com.