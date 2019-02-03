In summer 2017, Beltrami County finalized a purchase with Waste Management for two transfer stations in Bemidji and Blackduck for $1.85 million. In the months since, several upgrades have been completed with the intention to ensure a 20-year lifespan, which is a requirement of the state government, which assisted in covering the $3.8 million remodel cost.

Along with improving the structure and buying new equipment, both stations were also fitted to be more efficient for staff and the public.

According to Brian Olson, Beltrami County Solid Waste manager, both are operating today with greater productivity.

"At the Blackduck site, there are compactor boxes now. Before, people would just be throwing things into a roll-off container," Olson said. "There are efficiencies gained there. The organization of things is just better."

Meanwhile, at the Bemidji site, Olson said the most noticeable change has been the addition of a third lane for the public to use to unload waste.

"There's the 24-hour lane that's open now, and it brings the total number of lanes to three," Olson said. "The public might not necessarily see all of the other upgrades with the equipment, but they're there."

The process for improved transfer stations in the county started in 2015 and initially, officials considered building an entirely new facility. However, after more research, the plan switched to purchasing the facilities from Waste Management. Officials noted that by owning the facilities, the county will see cost savings of nearly $300,000 per year.

Beltrami County's facility upgrades are one of several projects as part of a larger initiative involving several other local governments. The Polk County Solid Waste Advisory Board, which helms a coalition of counties, including Beltrami and Hubbard, has led the initiative to improve waste related facilities in the region over the past several years.