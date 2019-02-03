On a cold winter's morning, The Rev. Frank E. Higgins hitched up Flash and Spark to his sled and set off. The two St. Bernards could pull him over rough forest trails, six to eight miles an hour for 30 or 40 miles in a day. With luck, he'd reach a logging camp before nightfall; if bad weather interfered, he'd build a roaring fire, make himself a bed of pine boughs, and sleep between the two big dogs.

In the late 1800s-early 1900s, more than 20,000 woodsmen worked during the winter months at some 500 lumber camps in the northern Minnesota woods. Higgins was their Sky Pilot.

Born in Toronto in 1865, Higgins was just seven when his father died. Two years later, his mother remarried, and the family moved to Dufferin County, Ont., to homestead in this remote, wooded area. His step-father was a devout man, and Frank's desire to preach started when he was a young lad, delivering sermons to trees, stumps, and cattle while going about his daily chores.

Having little formal schooling while growing up, Higgins returned to Toronto at age 20—a large, brawny man — and entered sixth grade. After three years of public grade school and two of high school, he left Canada for Minnesota at age 25.

After a few years of lay preaching at a church in Annandale and attending Hamline University, Higgins began service in 1895 at the Presbyterian Church in Barnum, Minn., where he first ministered to loggers.

He accompanied some friends on a log drive on the Kettle River and, after a long day of treacherous work, joined the loggers for dinner. Afterward, much to Higgins' surprise, one of the "riverpigs" asked him to deliver a service for them. Higgins accepted the invitation, led the men in hymns, and, as the sun set over the pines, spoke to them of The Light of the World. The men were moved by the preacher's improvisational service. The next day some of them invited him to return. So began Higgins' ministry to the lumberjacks.

In order to better understand the challenges faced daily by the woodsmen, Higgins accompanied them on subsequent log drives, joined in the work, learned the skills and gained their respect.

Coming to Bemidji

In the spring of 1899, Higgins and his wife, Eva, came to serve the Presbyterian Church in Bemidji—the first pioneer church in town. While studying to prepare for his ordination, he still found time to minister to the lumberjacks. Eva sometimes accompanied him to the camps and provided music for the services on a portable organ.

During Higgins' time in Bemidji, after having been denied ordination several times previously, he was finally ordained. He helped enlarge and remodel First Presbyterian church, not only obtaining donations for materials, but also doing much of the physical labor himself. He continued to visit and hold services in nine lumber camps, visiting three camps each week. In August 1902, he was appointed to minister full time to lumber camps in the area.

In "The Lumberjack Sky Pilot" and "The Parish of the Pines," author Thomas D. Whittles, who knew Higgins well, described him as not looking much like a preacher in his mackinaw jacket, boots, belt, and cap. "He is broad-shouldered and built for endurance... not a tall man—5-feet-9 inches or 10—but his weight is 200 pounds of muscle."

Higgins spoke to the lumbermen in common terms, often addressing their unhealthy habits—drinking, gambling and visiting brothels—and using the parable of the prodigal son to get them to think about changing their ways. He told of his own mother, watching him leave home: "That mother's prayers have followed me through life," he told them. "My story is yours with the names changed. Someone wants to hear that you still live. Write a letter tonight."

When a lumberjack asked him what his purpose was, Higgins said he wished to "pilot their souls to the sky," earning him the title "Sky Pilot." He preached one day, counseled the next, then moved on to another camp.

In one season, he delivered over five tons of donated magazines to dozens of camps and encouraged the men to read to improve themselves. He counseled the men, comforted the dying, and was known to intercede when a lumberjack was squandering his entire earnings on vice and gambling.

One story tells of Higgins' taking a drunken man from jail at the end of a logging season, finding $150 in the man's boot, and sending the money home to the lumberjack's family before the man awoke. Had Higgins not done so, the man would have gone home penniless and his family would have been destitute.

One day, the Sky Pilot was called to a lumber camp to minister to a dying man. When Higgins informed the man that his death was imminent, the lumberjack thanked Higgins for saving his soul, recounting an earlier visit to the camp after which the man had "seen the light" and turned his life around.

By 1909, Higgins' reputation had spread beyond Minnesota. He was featured in "Harper's' magazine and was frequently sought out for speaking engagements. Higgins was diagnosed with cancer in 1914 and died in January 1915 at the age of 49, but his life and ministry had touched the lives of thousands of lumberjacks.

To learn more about the Sky Pilot, you can access "The Lumberjack Sky Pilot," published in 1908, at https://www.gutenberg.org/files/42945/42945-h/42945-h.htm and read it for free, or download "The Parish of the Pines" from Amazon as a Kindle book for $0.99.