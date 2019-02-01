During the interactive session, Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker and Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson addressed several topics related to school curriculum as well as how the K-12 and higher education can work more closely together.

"An idea, a promise, or an opportunity for one of our K-12 students can just as easily become one to a student in higher education," Ricker said in her opening remarks.

Following introductions at the gathering, held at the Leech Lake Tribal College, one of the first questions to the two commissioners was how to bring more Native American cultural aspects into the curriculum of public school districts. Ricker said she's encouraged by trends she sees taking place statewide and nationally to align studies with the local areas.

"There's a growing movement to build a curriculum based on the student population, and not just have cultural-related electives," Ricker said. "I will continue to advocate for that at the state level and make sure we find ways to support teachers and our principals who want to make sure we do this right."

Ricker was also asked Friday about the use of technology in the classroom. Ricker said the matter is still in a developing process.

"I know there are a lot of conversations happening across the state about what the appropriate levels are for access for computers, and there's the question of whether we should have laptops for everyone," Ricker said. "I don't know if we've landed at a consensus yet. It's an unsettled conversation right now on what we should do right now. We have to keep talking about it to decide what the type of lesson where a screen is necessary and helps advance student learning."

Another question asked by the crowd Friday was in relation to teacher training programs. Olson said it's an example of how the two commissioners can work together.

"I think it's important that we amplify the strong connection needed between K-12 and higher education," Olson said. "We heard about the teacher training programs today, and I think that's a natural fit for Commissioner Ricker and myself to be working closely and making sure these programs are as effective as possible."

Friday's visit is part of an ongoing effort by Gov. Tim Walz's administration to engage directly with Minnesotans to discuss ways of improving the state's schools, colleges and universities, administration officials said.