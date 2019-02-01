LaDuke to speak at BSU

The event is free and open to the public.

In her presentation, "Be the Ancestor Your Descendants Would be Proud Of," LaDuke will speak on creating sustainable environments and leading grassroots organizations, according to a news release from the university.

A longtime environmental activist, LaDuke was the Green Party's nominee for vice president on the ticket with presidential candidate Ralph Nader in 1996 and 2000.

The lecture is also sponsored by BSU's Center for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, the American Indian Resource Center, the Honors Program and the Sustainability Office.