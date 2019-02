BEMIDJI -- Explore the winter woods along a candle-lit trail from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE. Over a mile of groomed trail will be illuminated -- ski, then warm up with refreshments at the Visitor Center. Co-sponsored by the Bemidji Cross-Country Ski Club. Vehicle permit required to enter the park ($7 daily/$35 annual).