Itasca State Park to hold old time logging demo
ITASCA -- An old-time logging demonstration will be held at Itasca State Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9. Discover the history of early horse logging, an industry common to this area in the late 1800s. Watch lumberjacks fell trees with a 2-man cross-cut saw, buck the log into sections, skid the logs, and cross-haul logs onto a horse drawn sled. Members of the Lake Itasca Region Pioneer Farmers will be on hand to demonstrate these early logging methods.
Dress according to the weather. Program is held outside in the woods. Please be prepared with warm hats, gloves, snow pants and snow boots. Be prepared to walk/stand in deep snow. In case of poor weather, event will be cancelled. Duration of program will be weather dependent.