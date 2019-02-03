Itasca State Park to hold old time logging demo

ITASCA -- An old-time logging demonstration will be held at Itasca State Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9. Discover the history of early horse logging, an industry common to this area in the late 1800s. Watch lumberjacks fell trees with a 2-man cross-cut saw, buck the log into sections, skid the logs, and cross-haul logs onto a horse drawn sled. Members of the Lake Itasca Region Pioneer Farmers will be on hand to demonstrate these early logging methods.