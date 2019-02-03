Family Night at Buena Vista Feb. 8

Ski and snowboard will be held 4 to 8 p.m. and tubing 6 to 8 p.m. Cost: $27.81 + tax/ski or snowboard per person and $18.54 + tax/tubing per person. Each package includes rentals, lift ticket and a meal. Tubers must be 42 inches or taller and adults must supervise tubers age 7 and younger. Register online by Feb. 7, at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or stop by City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For questions, call (218) 333-1859.