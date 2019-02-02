BSU to hold Key Log rolling class Feb. 7

Key Log rolling is an accessible, modern take on a traditional skill and is now a worldwide sport. This class will introduce essential skills, adapting and moving at your own pace. Bring swimwear and shoes to get wet. Event is sponsored by the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department.

Cost is $10.20 + tax/ per participant. Pre-registration is required to attend. Limited to 10 participants. Registration can be done online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or by stopping into City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For questions, call (218) 333-1859.